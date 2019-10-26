WATCH: Florida State nearly flubs double-pass attempt, still picks up huge gain

The 2019 season is not going as planned for Florida State. The Seminoles entered Saturday's game against Syracuse with a 3-4 record on the season and were only 2-3 in the ACC.

It's important to remember, though, that just because something isn't going as planned does not mean it can't work out in the end. For example, take a look at whatever the heck this play was supposed to be.

See? Now, not only did this play remind us all things can work out even when they don't go as planned, but it also reminded us that box scores can be misleading. If you read the box score for this play, it will simply say "Alex Hornibrook pass complete to Tamorrion Terry for 54 yards." That is indeed what happened, but that is also decidedly not what happened.

Either way, all that matters for Florida State is that the play didn't blow up in its face, and it led to a touchdown. The Seminoles can use all the touchdowns they can get these days, no matter how they get them. Florida State ranks 68th in the country in total offense and 113th in total defense.