Who's Playing

No. 4 Clemson @ Florida State

Current Records: Clemson 6-0; Florida State 4-2

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles are 0-6 against the Clemson Tigers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Seminoles and Clemson will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Clemson will be strutting in after a win while FSU will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for FSU as they fell 19-17 to the NC State Wolfpack last week. FSU was up 17-3 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Jordan Travis, who passed for one TD and 181 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 108 yards on the ground. Travis' longest run was for 71 yards in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Tigers' strategy against the Boston College Eagles last week. Everything went Clemson's way against BC as they made off with a 31-3 victory. It was another big night for Clemson's QB D.J. Uiagalelei, who passed for three TDs and 220 yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 69 yards on the ground.

FSU is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

FSU is now 4-2 while the Tigers sit at 6-0. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Seminoles come into the contest boasting the 14th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 170.3. As for Clemson, they enter the game with only 64.2 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Florida State in the last eight years.