Watch Florida State vs. Louisville: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Florida State (home) vs. Louisville (away)

Current Records: Florida State 1-2-0; Louisville 2-1-0

What to Know

Florida State will take on Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Last week, the Seminoles came up short against Virginia last week, falling 24-31. A silver lining for Florida State was the play of James Blackman, who passed for 234 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Louisville was successful in their previous meeting against W. Kentucky, and they didn't afford W. Kentucky any payback this time around. Louisville took down W. Kentucky 38-21. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Cardinals.

Louisville's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Florida State's loss dropped them down to 1-2. The Seminoles are eighth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 314.30 on average. On the other hand, the Cardinals come into the game boasting the 19th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 160. Maybe that strength will give the Cardinals the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seminoles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

Florida State and Louisville both have two wins in their last four games.