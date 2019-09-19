Watch Florida State vs. Louisville: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Florida State vs. Louisville football game
Who's Playing
Florida State (home) vs. Louisville (away)
Current Records: Florida State 1-2-0; Louisville 2-1-0
What to Know
Florida State will take on Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Last week, the Seminoles came up short against Virginia last week, falling 24-31. A silver lining for Florida State was the play of James Blackman, who passed for 234 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Louisville was successful in their previous meeting against W. Kentucky, and they didn't afford W. Kentucky any payback this time around. Louisville took down W. Kentucky 38-21. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Cardinals.
Louisville's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Florida State's loss dropped them down to 1-2. The Seminoles are eighth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 314.30 on average. On the other hand, the Cardinals come into the game boasting the 19th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 160. Maybe that strength will give the Cardinals the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seminoles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
Florida State and Louisville both have two wins in their last four games.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Louisville 24 vs. Florida State 28
- Oct 21, 2017 - Florida State 28 vs. Louisville 31
- Sep 17, 2016 - Louisville 63 vs. Florida State 20
- Oct 17, 2015 - Florida State 41 vs. Louisville 21
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Saban: Top Alabama signee 'quit'
This has been a bizarre saga in Tuscaloosa that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon
-
Notre Dame in must-win situation vs. UGA
The Fighting Irish will get a big boost if they top the Bulldogs on Saturday night in Athens
-
Week 4 college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 4
-
Six Pack: Michigan-Wisky a close call
Trust the Process in Week 4 as we try to right the ship after a horrid first three weeks
-
USC vs. Utah odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
FIU vs. Louisiana Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated FIU vs. Louisiana Tech 10,000 times