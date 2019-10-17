Watch Florida vs. Auburn: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Florida vs. Auburn football game
Who's Playing
No. 10 Florida (home) vs. No. 7 Auburn (away)
Current Records: Florida 5-0-0; Auburn 5-0-0
What to Know
An SEC battle is on tap between Auburn and Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Auburn 17.2, Florida 8.8), so any points scored will be well earned.
Auburn made easy work of Miss. State last week and carried off a 56-23 victory. QB Bo Nix had a stellar game for the Tigers as he accumulated 335 passing yards and picked up 56 yards on the ground on seven carries. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Nix this season.
Meanwhile, Florida and Towson couldn't quite live up to the 62.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Florida steamrolled Towson 38 to nothing. Winning may never get old, but the Gators sure are getting used to it with five in a row now.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Tigers going off at just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-0. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers come into the matchup boasting the third most rushing touchdowns in the league at 17. But the Gators enter the contest with only 2 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for seventh best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $177.47
Odds
The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Gators.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: broken clouds, with a temperature of 88 degrees.
