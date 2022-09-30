Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Florida

Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-2; Florida 2-2

What to Know

The Florida Gators will take on the Eastern Washington Eagles at noon ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

On Saturday, the Gators were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Tennessee Volunteers 38-33. Florida's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Anthony Richardson, who passed for two TDs and 453 yards on 44 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 62 yards. Richardson had some trouble finding his footing against the South Florida Bulls last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 38-35 to the Montana State Bobcats. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Eagles, who fell 23-20 when the teams previously met last November.

Florida is now 2-2 while Eastern Washington sits at 1-2. Florida doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this year -- so Eastern Washington (0-1 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.