Who's Playing

Missouri @ No. 10 Florida

Current Records: Missouri 2-2; Florida 2-1

What to Know

The Florida Gators have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Gators and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mizzou will be strutting in after a win while Florida will be stumbling in from a loss.

Florida lost a heartbreaker to the Texas A&M Aggies when they met in October of 2017, and they left with a heavy heart again three weeks ago. It was close but no cigar for Florida as they fell 41-38 to A&M. Florida's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Kyle Trask, who passed for four TDs and 312 yards on 32 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Tigers ran circles around the Kentucky Wildcats last week, and the extra yardage (421 yards vs. 145 yards) paid off. Mizzou beat UK 20-10. Among those leading the charge for Mizzou was RB Larry Rountree III, who rushed for two TDs and 126 yards on 37 carries.

Florida didn't have too much trouble with Mizzou on the road when the two teams previously met in November of last year as they won 23-6. Will the Gators repeat their success, or does Mizzou have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida have won three out of their last five games against Missouri.