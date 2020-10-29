Who's Playing
Missouri @ No. 10 Florida
Current Records: Missouri 2-2; Florida 2-1
What to Know
The Florida Gators have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Gators and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mizzou will be strutting in after a win while Florida will be stumbling in from a loss.
Florida lost a heartbreaker to the Texas A&M Aggies when they met in October of 2017, and they left with a heavy heart again three weeks ago. It was close but no cigar for Florida as they fell 41-38 to A&M. Florida's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Kyle Trask, who passed for four TDs and 312 yards on 32 attempts.
Meanwhile, the Tigers ran circles around the Kentucky Wildcats last week, and the extra yardage (421 yards vs. 145 yards) paid off. Mizzou beat UK 20-10. Among those leading the charge for Mizzou was RB Larry Rountree III, who rushed for two TDs and 126 yards on 37 carries.
Florida didn't have too much trouble with Mizzou on the road when the two teams previously met in November of last year as they won 23-6. Will the Gators repeat their success, or does Mizzou have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida have won three out of their last five games against Missouri.
- Nov 16, 2019 - Florida 23 vs. Missouri 6
- Nov 03, 2018 - Missouri 38 vs. Florida 17
- Nov 04, 2017 - Missouri 45 vs. Florida 16
- Oct 15, 2016 - Florida 40 vs. Missouri 14
- Oct 10, 2015 - Florida 21 vs. Missouri 3