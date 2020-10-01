Who's Playing

South Carolina @ No. 9 Florida

Current Records: South Carolina 0-1; Florida 1-0

What to Know

The Florida Gators are 4-1 against the South Carolina Gamecocks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Florida and USC will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators will be strutting in after a win while the Gamecocks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Florida had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They enjoyed a cozy 51-35 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday. QB Kyle Trask was a one-man wrecking crew for Florida, passing for six TDs and 416 yards on 42 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Trask's 71-yard TD bomb to TE Kyle Pitts in the third quarter.

Special teams collected 15 points for Florida. K Evan McPherson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. USC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 31-27 to Tennessee. South Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Shi Smith, who caught ten passes for one TD and 140 yards.

Florida is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest on Saturday, where they covered a 14-point spread.

South Carolina's loss took them down to 0-1 while Florida's win pulled them up to 1-0. South Carolina's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Florida defensive front that amassed four sacks against Ole Miss, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida have won four out of their last five games against South Carolina.