Watch Florida vs. South Carolina: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Florida Gators (home) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (away)

Current records: Florida 6-3-1; South Carolina 5-3-1

What to Know

South Carolina will challenge Florida on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. The odds don't look promising for South Carolina, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It was all tied up at the half for South Carolina and Ole Miss last Saturday, but South Carolina stepped up in the second half. South Carolina secured a 48-44 W over Ole Miss. No one put up better numbers for South Carolina than Jake Bentley, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 363 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jake Bentley has been one of their standout athletes in their past three games.

Meanwhile, Florida found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 17-38 punch to the gut against Missouri.

South Carolina's win lifted them to 5-3-1 while Florida's defeat dropped them down to 6-3-1. We'll find out if South Carolina can add another positive mark to their record or if Florida can shake off the loss and take the spring out of South Carolina's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.02

Prediction

The Gators are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Gamecocks.

This season, Florida are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for South Carolina, they are 4-3-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 5.5 point favorite.

Series History

Florida have won 2 out of their last 3 games against South Carolina.