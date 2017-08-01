WATCH: Former UCF kicker and YouTube star responds to losing his scholarship

Central Florida kicker Donald De La Haye was ruled ineligible by the NCAA this week for refusing to demonetize his YouTube channel for athletic-related videos. Now De La Haye is responding.

In a video lasting five-plus minutes, De La Haye, who goes by "Deestroying," explained why he lost his scholarship for refusing to comply with terms given to him about his YouTube presence. Naturally, that's where accounts begin to differ ...

"They proposed me some rules and some conditions that they wanted me to follow, and I refused to and I didn't feel like they were fair," De La Haye said. "I'm not going to get into details of all of that. I don't think I'm allowed to. But I just didn't think it was fair what they wanted me to do so I told them I wouldn't do it."

Statements from the NCAA and UCF portray this a lot more softly.

"Although Donald De La Haye has chosen not to compete any longer as a UCF student-athlete, he could have continued playing football for the university and earn money from non-athletic YouTube videos, based on a waiver the NCAA granted July 14," the NCAA wrote. "De La Haye chose not to accept the conditions of the waiver," UCF wrote.

The NCAA felt De La Haye had options. And he still does, technically. "Contrary to misperceptions, making a YouTube video -- and even making money off of it -- is not a violation of an NCAA rule," the NCAA's statement said.

Still, De La Haye felt he was being forced to accept a raw deal: refuse to profit off of videos that feature his athletic reputation when some of the money he made from advertising went to his family. His videos regularly draw more than 100,000 views. Yeah, that feels unfair, even if it's the rule.

De La Haye has set up a GoFundMe to help him pay for school. And he's going to keep making videos. His video "Choosing between college football or YouTube" was a major portal into his situation.