WATCH: Four Kansas players surprised with scholarships during Royals game

As coaches around the country are rounding our their 85 scholarship count for the upcoming season, more and more walk-ons are finding out about their new scholarship status in unique ways.

At Texas, we saw a magician break the news in a magic trick. At Kansas, four players found out they have received scholarships via the video board at a Kansas City Royals game.

Watch below as defensive end Mazin Aql, offensive lineman Beau Lawrence, punter Cole Moos and running back Reese Randall learn the news. Their great reactions were caught by the Royals' social media crew, which was on hand to document the moment as their teammates mobbed them in celebration.