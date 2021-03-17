The 2022 recruiting cycle is off and running. One of the bigger names for next year's class, Joshua Burnham, is set to make his verbal commitment live on CBS Sports HQ at 5 p.m. ET. Burnham, a four-star linebacker from Traverse City, Michigan, has Michigan, Notre Dame, Wisconsin among his finalists. You can watch Burnham's announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Hailing from Central High School, Burnham is considered Michigan's No. 2 prospect and the No. 9 outside linebacker recruit, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Though he'll be recruited as a linebacker, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Burnham has experience playing quarterback and running back as well. In his last season, he accounted for nearly 2,000 yards of total offense and 30 touchdowns while recording 61 tackles on defense. The multi-sport athlete is also a standout basketball player.

Though his in-state Wolverines are heavily in the running, most of 247Sports' crystal ball projections see Burnham committing to the Fighting Irish.

Here's what 247Sports' Allen Trieu had to say about Burnham in his scouting report: