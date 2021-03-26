Another blue-chip college football prospect is set to make his college decision live on CBS Sports HQ. Four-star quarterback Jacurri Brown will announce where he'll play college football on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET. The touted signal-caller has a finalist list of four schools, including Arizona State, Auburn, Miami (FL) and Texas A&M. 247Sports' crystal ball projections lean toward the Hurricanes landing Brown for the 2022 cycle.

You can watch Brown's announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Brown is considered an exceptional athlete for the quarterback position and projects as a dual-threat player at the next level. The two-time 7A All-State first-team selection is an Elite 11 finalist and helped carry Lowndes High School to the state semifinals and a 10-2 record in 2020.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports wrote the following on Brown in his scouting report:

Impressive looking athlete with the desired height to play the position. Owns a leaner build now, but could eventually get up to 220 pounds or more. One of the more unique quarterback prospects in the class of 2022 given ability to run the football. Has already eclipsed the 100-yard mark rushing in 14 different varsity games. Still developing as a passer, but started to show some improvement the spring after junior season. Has no issues getting the ball to all different levels of the field. Likes to use trajectory to his advantage, especially on his deep shots. More of a drive-ball thrower, but capable of making off-plane throws on the run. Streaky player that's not afraid to challenge tight windows, but struggles at times with accuracy and tends to make some of the easiest throws the most difficult. Tested exceptionally well before his senior season clocking a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash and a 4.4 in the short shuttle. Long stride allows him to pull away from defenses. Not afraid, however, to lower his shoulder and power through defenders, if needed. Considered a leader by those in his huddle and has won plenty of big games on Friday nights playing in one of the Peach State's highest classifications.

If the Hurricanes are indeed the landing spot for Brown, it's a good situation for both parties. Miami will have dynamic quarterback D'Eriq King for another season, so that would give Brown an opportunity to develop as a freshman while the coaching staff benefits from having another talented athlete in the quarterback room.