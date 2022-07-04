Four-star wide receiver Micah Tease is set to create some fireworks on the recruiting trail when he makes his college decision live on CBS Sports HQ at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. Tease rates as one of the top athletes in the 2023 cycle and has a handful of big-time programs vying for his commitment, making his Fourth of July decision a must-see event. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of the page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Tease ranks as the No. 152 overall prospect in the class, checking in as the No. 11 player with an "athlete" designation, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Tulsa native also ranks as the No. 4 prospect from the state of Oklahoma, and he's got the in-state Sooners among his finalists for his college commitment.

However, Brent Venables and his staff have some stiff competition with Arkansas, Notre Dame, USC and Texas A&M all among the potential landing spots for the speedy skill player. Currently, the 247Sports Crystal Ball favors Arkansas winning the recruiting battle, with a flurry of predictions coming in over the last week that favor Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks.

At 5-11 and 180 pounds, 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks writes that Tease has a "lean, athletic build with some space to add mass" and notes he could play immediately on special teams with a long-term projection of being a high-major impact player on either side of the ball.

Plays fast with impressive functional athleticism. Shows easy speed with smooth acceleration and a big-play top end. Run-by burst at receiver and make-up speed in coverage.Good ball skills regardless of alignment, but especially if projected to the secondary. Displays impressive concentration and ball-tracking skill with speed, hand-eye coordination, and dexterity to make vertical plays on either side of the ball.Owns valuable athletic context in track with several 100-meter times between 11.00 and 11.11. Field speed reflects that, if not even faster. Willing tackler at DB with physical tools and athleticism to play corner, safety, or nickel. Will need position-specific technical work upon locking in a long-term positional home at the next level. Wiry strong and shows good physicality as a blocker and tackler, but added mass and strength will maximize impact regardless of alignment.

If Tease does end up with the Razorbacks, he would be a big boost to their 2023 class, joining as the third-highest rated prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.