Four-star athlete Keon Sabb will make his college decision known Saturday at 4 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has narrowed down his finalists to Clemson, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M and Georgia. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The 247Sports crystal ball suggests that Sabb will land with Dabo Swinney's Tigers. Whichever coach lands his pledge will be getting one of the top prospects in all of high school football. Sabb, who projects to play safety at the next level, is the No. 60 overall player and sixth-ranked athlete in the Class of 2022.

Sabb is a three-sport star who stars on the basketball court and in the 100-meter dash on the track. He began his career at Glassboro (New Jersey) High School before transferring to IMG and becoming the fourth-ranked prospect in The Sunshine State.

Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Sabb.