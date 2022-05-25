One of the top uncommitted athletes in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ. Rodney Gallagher, a four-star athlete from Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, will make his choice at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Gallagher boasts a lengthy list of finalists that includes Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Texas and Virginia Tech. However, the talented athlete is projected by the 247Sports Crystal Ball to take country roads to West Virginia and become the highest-rated prospect to commit to the Mountaineers since Ivan McCartney in 2010.

The Pennsylvania native played quarterback, cornerback and kick returner for his Laurel Highlands team, but he will likely play receiver at the next level. Gallagher ranks as the No. 101 overall player in the nation and No. 9 athlete. He will need to put weight on his 5-foot-10, 160-pound frame and will potentially line up in the slot, and his player comp is to former Penn State star Jahan Dotson.

"[Gallagher has] level stop-start ability with excellent body control and acceleration translates well to yards after catch," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn wrote. "Creative runner in the open field with vision. Has the mindset of can score from anywhere on the field…could be an impact receiver for a top 10 program."

Gallagher averaged more than 18 points per game as a star basketball player and led Laurel Highlands to a 27-1 record in 2021-22. If Gallagher commits, he would vault West Virginia to a top-15 national class, past Texas and Michigan.