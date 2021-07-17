Treyaun Webb, one of the nation's most highly sought Class of 2023 prospects, will announce his college commitment live Saturday 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ as he selects from a list of finalists that includes Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Webb is considered an athlete and ranked the No. 29 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports and No. 46 in the 247 Sports Composite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The four-star speedster has played running back at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, but could end up slotting in as a receiver or defensive back at the next level. Webb was previously committed to Georgia for over a year before opening up his recruitment again in January.

Regardless of which school he picks, Webb will be paving a new path within a strong football pedigree. His cousin Dee Webb played cornerback at Florida before being selected by the Jaguars in 2006 NFL Draft and carving out a long career in the Canadian football League. Webb's grandfather, Reggie Webb, played receiver for Florida State in the early 1980s.

Webb took unofficial visits to all three of his finalists in June and will be among the earliest top-100 prospects from the class of 2023 to announce his college choice. The rising junior also runs track.