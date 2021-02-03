Avante Dickerson, a four-star cornerback from Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska, will make his college decision live on Wednesday at 9:10 a.m. ET during the 2021 National Signing Day festivities. The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back will choose between three finalists with Minnesota, Nebraska and Oregon making the last cut for his services.

You can watch Dickerson's announcement live on CBS Sports HQ, which airs in the video player at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Dickerson, who was originally committed to Minnesota, is ranked No. 122 overall in the 247Sports Composite. He's the top-ranked player in the state of Nebraska and No. 8 cornerback in the nation. Midlands recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks describes Dickerson as a "twitchy athlete who shows impressive short-area burst as well as top-end speed ... with verified athleticism, length and ball skills."

As for where Dickerson will commit, the 247Sports Crystal Ball firmly points him in the direction of Oregon, which enters National Signing Day with the No. 6 overall recruiting class. If Dickerson does pledge to the Ducks, he would be their sixth-highest rated prospect this recruiting cycle.