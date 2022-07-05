One of the top uncommitted defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. Caleb Presley, a four-star cornerback from Rainer Beach High School in Seattle, will make his choice at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The star cornerback ranks among the best at his position, and is selecting from a list of finalists that includes Alabama, Michigan State and Texas A&M. However, nearby Oregon is considered the favorite to land the talented defender by the 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions.

Listed at 6-foot and 180 pounds, Presley boasts the speed and length to be an instant difference-maker on a Power Five defense. Presley is ranked the No. 107 overall player in the Top247 Rankings, including the No. 9 cornerback and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Washington.

If Presley selects Oregon, it would be a significant victory for new coach Dan Lanning and the defensive culture he is hoping to install. The Ducks only have nine commits in the 2023 recruiting class, but Presley would team with Chandler, Arizona's, Cole Martin to form one of the best cornerback recruiting pairings in the country.