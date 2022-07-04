One of the top uncommitted defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Monday on CBS Sports HQ. Christian Gray, a four-star cornerback from DeSmet High School in St. Louis, will make his choice at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The dynamic cornerback holds offers from nearly all of the nation's top programs, including Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and USC. However, the 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions project Gray to join the No. 1 recruiting class in the country with first-year coach Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame.

Listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds, Gray has the size and length to quickly develop into a starter at the Power Five level on the back end. Gray ranks as the No. 94 cornerback in the industry standard 247Sports Composite Rankings, including the No. 10 overall cornerback recruit.

"Gray has the type of length and frame that you want in a cornerback," 247Sports national recruiting expert Chris Singletary wrote. "The growth potential to add weight to his frame only makes his long-term development that much more encouraging…with the growth and development that he has left physically, being a Power Five starter is in his future. Long term, he has what it takes to be a guy that has an NFL future."

Gray has the talent and pedigree to be a foundational piece on what is on pace to be the top recruiting class in Notre Dame history. The Fighting Irish rank No. 1 in the recruiting rankings with five months to go until the early signing period. If Gray selects Notre Dame, he will be the sixth top-100 player in the class and 16th blue-chip overall.