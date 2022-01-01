The No. 2 player in the state of Arizona is set to make his college commitment on New Year's Day, with several of the top Pac-12 programs awaiting the news that will shake up the recruiting picture out west. Four-star cornerback Cole Martin will be live on CBS Sports HQ at 2 p.m. ET for his big moment, and you can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Martin ranks as a top-10 cornerback and top-100 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He's long been on the recruiting radar, carrying two FBS scholarship offers before the start of his high school career. He is the son Demetrice Martin, a former all-conference cornerback at Michigan State, who has been an assistant coach in the Pac-12 since 2009 with stops at Washington, UCLA, Arizona and Colorado before his most recent hire to Dan Lanning's staff at Oregon.

That move from Colorado to Oregon has influenced the 247Sports Crystal Ball, as the experts switched their prediction to the Ducks landing a commitment from Martin right around the time the hire was announced. Fans across the Pac-12 -- Colorado, Arizona State, UCLA and USC all had Martin high on their board -- will still be tuned in to see if Martin will choose a different path, but the hire of his father has influenced the expectations.