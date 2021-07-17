One of the top cornerbacks in the Class of 2022 will make his college choice Saturday live on CBS Sports HQ at 5 p.m. ET when Daylen Everette chooses between Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and North Carolina. Everette is ranked as the No. 7 corner and No. 37 overall player in the class by the 247Sports Composite. You can watch his announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Everette began his prep career in Virginia before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for the 2020 season. North Carolina is considered the favorite to land the four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, but Everette visited each of his four frontrunners in June.

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Everette drew a comparison to former Virginia star and current Jets cornerback Bryce Hall in a scouting report from 247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins. Everette projects as a future early round NFL Draft pick, according to Ivins who wrote the following scouting report on Everette.

Well-put together athlete with longer limbs. Has developed some muscle in the arms. Sprinter-like quads. A bigger cornerback that thrives in bump-and-run situations. Also capable of mirroring in off coverage with his quick feet and loose hips. Uses a strong punch to redirect at the line of scrimmage and get plays off schedule. Instincts allow him to feel out routes. Has played some offense in the past. Times jumps well. Fights through blocks to provide run support, but will need to find more leverage at the next level if he's going to take down college-sized running backs in the open field. Hasn't posted any verified testing numbers, but has reportedly broke 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. Picked off 11 passes as a sophomore playing in one of Virginia's higher classifications before transferring into the powerhouse that is IMG Academy. Didn't see many, if any, balls come his way as a junior. Highly respected by the support staff in Bradenton. One of the top corner prospects in the class of 2022 given frame and movement patterns. Has the skillset to develop into an impact player for a Top 25 program and eventually a Day 1 or Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

Four-star athlete Treyaun Webb (3 p.m.), four-star athlete Keon Sabb (4 p.m.) and four-star cornerback Daylen Everette (5 p.m.) will all be committing live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ.