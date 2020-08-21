Watch Now: CBS Sports Preseason All-America Team: Trevor Lawrence Highlights List ( 3:01 )

One of the top safeties in the 2021 recruiting class is making his college commitment on Friday after narrowing his choices to three top programs. Ahmari Harvey will announce live on CBS Sports HQ whether he will attend Auburn, Texas A&M or Florida State. You can watch Wilson's announcement live at 1 p.m. in video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The four-star prospect out of Florida State University School is No. 8 safety in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the No. 177 overall player in the class. Auburn is considered the favorite to land Harvey, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

His 247Sports scouting report, written by Miami Insider Andrew Ivins, foreshadows physical development as a key for Harvey to reach his full potential:

Not the biggest defensive back. Should be able to pack on muscle once in college. A natural playmaker with great ball skills that has produced at the high school level. Uses superb leaping ability to his advantage. Not afraid to lower his head and strike a ball carrier in run support. Can work the slot and play man coverage, but looks more relaxed when lined up over the top. Will need to get faster at the next level as he will no longer be the best athlete on the field. Likely a multi-year starter for a Power 5 program with the upside there to develop into an NFL Draft pick.

Harvey has also played receiver in high school. He made 40 catches for 642 yards and seven touchdowns last season while racking up 94 tackles and six interceptions as a defender.