Watch Now: Canes Continue Hot Run With Leonard Taylor Commitment (Late Kick Cut) ( 3:28 )

Four-star defensive back Corey Collier, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2021, will announce his college commitment Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2 safety is choosing between Florida, Miami and LSU. You can watch Collier's announcement live in the video at the top of this page at that time, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV

Collier broke up 13 passes as a junior Miami Palmetto High School last year, intercepting four. He is regarded as the No. 3 safety in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite, and is ranked as the No. 83 overall prospect.

While it is unknown where Collier is leaning at this time, Florida on Sunday picked up a commitment from Collier's teammate in the defensive backfield at Palmetto, five-star cornerback Jason Marshall. The Gators have recruited Palmetto hard over the last couple of years and are favorites for Collier's services, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

However, staying local with Miami is also a pull for Collier, and his other teammate -- five-star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor -- committed to the Hurricanes last week.

Collier's 247Sports scouting report, written by Miami Insider Andrew Ivins, reads like this:

A long frame with long limbs that doesn't appear to be anywhere near close to being fully physically developed as the body is still maturing. Should add muscle mass once in college strength program which will make him more explosive. An intelligent defender with good ball skills that knows how to take the right angles. Seems to be more comfortable right now roaming the back end of the defense than he is in man coverage. Has the ability to run with most receivers once moving down the field, but struggles at times to change directions. Flashes physicality, but not the most sound tackler in space. Will however run the ally with confidence. Projects as a starter at the Power 5 level that will likely need a year or two to develop before seeing the field. Has the potential to develop into a Day 3 draft pick.

All three of Collier's finalists have 2021 recruiting classes in the top 10 of the 247Sports Composite team rankings. But landing a coveted four-star defensive back prospect would be a nice pickup for any of them.