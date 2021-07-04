Jacolby Spells, a four-star cornerback in the 2022 class, will be announcing his college commitment live Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. You can watch Spells' announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Nobody is quite sure where Spells will end up yet. Of course, when it comes to college recruiting, there's an old saying: follow the visits.

Spells, who plays his high school ball at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has listed Arkansas, Arizona State, Indiana, Miami and West Virginia as his five finalists, but he took official visits to Indiana, Miami and West Virginia in June. Those three are seen as the favorites.

"These are the three schools that have been looking at me the longest," Spells told 247Sports' Andrew Ivins. "They have been recruiting me since I was playing wide receiver, and then when I switched over to DB, they all still wanted me. Those three schools have stuck with me the most, and I feel like them three schools are the ones that have always been there for me."

Looking at 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions, West Virginia has a lead over Miami according to the 247Sports recruiting analysts. Here's a scouting report from 247Sports' Andrew Ivins: