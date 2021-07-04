Jacolby Spells, a four-star cornerback in the 2022 class, will be announcing his college commitment live Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. You can watch Spells' announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
Nobody is quite sure where Spells will end up yet. Of course, when it comes to college recruiting, there's an old saying: follow the visits.
Spells, who plays his high school ball at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has listed Arkansas, Arizona State, Indiana, Miami and West Virginia as his five finalists, but he took official visits to Indiana, Miami and West Virginia in June. Those three are seen as the favorites.
"These are the three schools that have been looking at me the longest," Spells told 247Sports' Andrew Ivins. "They have been recruiting me since I was playing wide receiver, and then when I switched over to DB, they all still wanted me. Those three schools have stuck with me the most, and I feel like them three schools are the ones that have always been there for me."
Looking at 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions, West Virginia has a lead over Miami according to the 247Sports recruiting analysts. Here's a scouting report from 247Sports' Andrew Ivins:
A track athlete with elite foot speed that has broken 10.8 in the 100-meter dash multiple times. Pushing 5-foot-11. Started prep career off as a wide receiver before transitioning to cornerback where he started as a junior for an American Heritage team that won a 5A state title. Sound drive mechanics allow him to quickly change directions and beat the ball to the catch point. Offensive background makes him rather competitive when it's a 50/50 situation. Relatively smooth in his backpedal for someone still learning how to be a full-time defender and is able to open his hips up while still gaining depth. Can recover from most missteps in a split second given his burst, which is a valuable attribute to have in an era where most offensive coordinators are looking to air it out. Has experience playing both press and off-man coverage. Not the most physically imposing prospect at first glance given his leaner build, but a solid high-to-low tackler that will gear down to make a stop in the open field. Must continue to evolve as a player and keep improving his technique over the next few years, but has the skillset to develop into a coverage specialist for a Power 5 program that's able to work both inside and outside. Extra gear likely to eventually draw looks from scouts at football's highest level.