One of the top uncommitted defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Monday live on CBS Sports HQ. Kodi Decambra, a four-star safety from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas will make his choice at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Decambra has his choice from a group of finalists that include Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon State and Washington. However, the 247Sports Crystal Ball projects that Decambra will join Dan Lanning's first full recruiting class at Oregon.

The rising senior boasts a promising 6-foot, 175-pound frame that has helped him stand out on one of the most talented high school teams in the country. Decambra ranks as the No. 255 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 24 safety in the recruiting class.

"Versatile prospect that can play either safety position and add value as a man-t0-man defender in the slot," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna wrote in a scouting report. "Will add value to a defense with his position versatility and multidimensional skill set. Could see the field early in some sub-packages and on special teams. Projects a high level multi-year starter at a Power Five program at the next level."

Decambra posted a verified 4.53 40-yard dash and 39.8-inch regional at The Opening Finals in 2019. If Decambra commits to the Ducks, Oregon will rise into the top 15 of the 2023 recruiting rankings. The Ducks would have six recruits in the class, with four committing in the month of May.