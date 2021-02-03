Davon Townley, a four-star defensive end from North Senior High School in Minneapolis, will make his college decision on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET during the 2021 National Signing Day festivities. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound edge threat has narrowed his choices down to Arizona State, Michigan State and Penn State.

Townley is ranked No. 324 in the 247Sports Composite rankings as the 19th-ranked defensive end in the country while being ranked the third-best prospect in the state of Minnesota. Allen Trieu, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compared him to Bryson Young of the Oregon Ducks. Trieu provided this scouting report on Townley.

"Very long, but lean right now," Trieu wrote. "Needs to bulk up and get stronger in college. Very good, fluid athlete. Runs well, can pursue and shows explosiveness as a basketball dunker. For being under-weight right now, he plays a physical game. Plays with attitude and intensity. Gets off the ball well and shows discipline in setting the edge. Has not fully concentrated on football yet and needs to work on technique and general polish, but upside is huge. Lower floor, but ceiling is that of a Power Five starter and potential Sunday player."

Townley is a late bloomer in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He didn't receive his first offer until Central Michigan offered him in April 2020, according to 247Sports. He received an offer from Washington on Jan. 25, according to his 247Sports timeline.