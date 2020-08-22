Watch Now: Reaction: Ahmari Harvey Commits To Auburn ( 3:05 )

The college football recruiting train rolls on even with a disjointed upcoming college football season. Kelvin Gilliam, a four-star defensive end prospect out of Highland Springs, Virginia, will announce his college choice on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7:45 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. You can watch Wilson's announcement live at that time in video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

247Sports predicts that Oklahoma is the favorite to land Gilliam's commitment, but Penn State and South Carolina are in the mix as well. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Gilliam is considered the No. 3 player in Virginia, the No. 7 weakside defensive end and the No. 104 overall recruit, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

Gilliam's scouting report indicates he has the potential to put on enough weight to play a versatile role at the next level:

Frame to play defensive end or inside in college. Carries 250 pounds easily. Long, athletic and quick. Can used speed off edge or bull rush. Good with hands. Able to press off block and re-direct down line of scrimmage. Has burst at snap. Possesses closing speed. Can manipulate body to squeeze through line of scrimmage. Ability to chase play down on back side. Patient and plays assignments well. Smart player with high motor. Has to continue to add upper body strength. Work on technique for varied move sets and combinations needed. Multi-year starter at Top 15 program. Day 3 NFL draft potential.

Gilliam finished his 2019 season at Highland Springs as a second-team all-area selection, helping his team to an 11-1 record and a Class 5 second-round playoff appearance.