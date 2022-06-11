One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ as Ashton Porter, a four-star defensive lineman from Cy Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas, will make his choice at noon ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Porter has a wide-ranging finalist list featuring schools from across the country, including Texas, Baylor, Arkansas and Arizona. However, Northwestern is the favorite to land the talented defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball projections.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, Porter boasts impressive size for a rising senior and has caused havoc in three seasons as a high school player. Porter is rated the No. 292 player in the industry standard 247Sports Composite Rating, including the No. 42 defensive lineman in the class.

Porter broke onto the scene after a dynamic sophomore season where he posted 32 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks while playing in the highest classification of Texas high school football. He was named a unanimous 16-6A first-team all-district selection after the season.

If he commits to the Wildcats, Porter will be a headliner for what is quickly becoming one of America's most underrated classes. Pat Fitzgerald has Northwestern ranked No. 6 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings with 17 commitments, including fellow Texas defender Justin Cryer. Porter would push the Wildcats past Ohio State and Penn State to the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation.

Fitzgerald has done strong work with Texas recruits during his time at Northwestern. Three Texans started on the Wildcats' defense during its 2020 Big Ten West title run, including star safety Brandon Joseph and middle linebacker Paddy Fisher.