One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Saturday on CBS Sports HQ. Devan Houstan, a four-star defensive lineman from St. James School in Hagerstown, Maryland, will make his choice at 4 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Houstan boasts an eclectic list of finalists including Northwestern, Pitt, Rutgers and Wake Forest. However, the touted defensive lineman is projected to pick blue-blood program Notre Dame by the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.

Originally from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Houstan is the younger brother of Michigan basketball player Caleb Houstan. At 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, Houstan is rated the No. 192 overall player in the 247Sports Composite Ratings and the No. 26 defensive lineman.

"Explosive at snap and covers ground quickly," 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn wrote in Houstan's scouting report. "Shows closing speed when moving down hill. Has active hands and shows solid technique with swim and spin moves. Able to sink hips and win leverage battles and combines stack-and-shed ability with re-direction along line of scrimmage ... multi-year starter at Top 20 program. Has late round NFL Draft potential with ability to improve upon it."

Houstan would be yet another superstar addition to what is quickly becoming a legendary Notre Dame recruiting class. The Fighting Irish already have the top class for 2023 by a sizable margin, according to 247Sports. If Houstan commits, Notre Dame would have 12 commits, all of whom are blue-chip prospects. Houstan would be the fourth commitment on the defensive line, joining top-150 recruits Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon and Boubacar Traore.