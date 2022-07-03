One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Sunday on CBS Sports HQ. Sydir Mitchell, a four-star defensive lineman from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, will make his choice at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The No. 4 overall player in the state of New Jersey has some of the top programs in the nation competing for his services, including Texas A&M and Miami. However, Georgia and Texas are fighting for the finish line with the Longhorns considered the favorite to land Mitchell, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Mitchell possesses a massive gap-filling frame that should quickly translate to the next level. Mitchell ranks No. 308 in the industry standard 247Sports Composite rankings, and as the No. 45 defensive line recruit.

"Ideal size and length for defensive tackle," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn said in a 2020 scouting report. "Works hands well and understands leverage. Possesses natural strength. Traits exist to be a run stopper in middle. Plays with low center of gravity. Strong and has natural power. Gets off well at line of scrimmage…will benefit greatly as he matures and adds lower body strength."

As a junior, Mitchell led his Bergen Catholic squad to an undefeated 12-0 record and a New Jersey Non-Public A state championship. He posted 40 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

If Mitchell commits to the Longhorns, he will be finishing off what has quickly become one of the hottest recruiting waves in the country after the commitment of No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning on June 23. The Longhorns have added nine commitments in the days since Manning's commitment, including five-star recruits Johntay Cook II and Derek Williams.