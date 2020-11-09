Rayshaun Benny, a four-star defensive tackle in the Class of 2021, will make his college decision on Monday afternoon live on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder is ranked No. 188 in the latest 247Sports composite ranking. You can watch Benny's announcement live at 3 p.m. ET in video on the side of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The Oak Park (Michigan) High School star has narrowed his choices down to Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Arkansas and Kentucky. The 247Sports crystal ball projects Benny to stay in the state and play for Mel Tucker at Michigan State.

Benny will make a big impact on defense no matter which school he chooses. Allen Trieu, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Benny.

"Two-way high school player who was recruited on both sides of the ball but became more of a defensive recruit as his recruitment went along," he wrote. "Has filled in to 275 pounds with solid length and enough room to be able to add more pounds. As a sophomore, he was standing up and playing on the edge. He will likely be more of a strong-side end or a full-time three-tech defensive tackle in college. He gets off the ball with good quickness and is able to maintain good pad level. Has gotten stronger in the lower body and that shows up in his bull-rush. As he concentrates more on defensive line solely, he will develop with his hands and technique there more. But he is a high major prospect and could have been that on either side of the ball. Figures to be an early contributor in his career and a potential draft pick."

Benny is the No. 15 defensive tackle and No. 6 prospect in the state of Michigan, according to the 247Sports composite.