A top-100 player in the 2021 recruiting class will announce his college choice Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, a four-star defensive tackle, is picking between South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, with the Gamecocks considered the favorite by the 247Sports Crystal Ball. You can watch Ingram-Dawkins' announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
At 6-foot-5 and 298 pounds, Ingram-Dawkins is ranked the No. 5 overall defensive tackle in the country by 247Sports and is considered the No. 1 overall player in South Carolina. He plays for a perennial playoff team at Gaffney High School that is 4-0 this season, thanks in large part to Ingram-Dawkins, who has added significant mass over the last couple years to cement his status as an elite prospect.
247Sports national writer Charles Power projects Ingram-Dawkins as an eventual day two NFL Draft pick and wrote the following scouting report on him:
Has a considerably large frame with long arms and big hands. Grew over an inch and added at least 60 pounds from his sophomore to junior years. Has tested as a good athlete in combine settings particularly in short area burst and explosion. Plays for one of the better high school programs in upstate South Carolina and sees strong competition. Uses his quickness and length to create disruption with a bull rush. Presents a mismatch as an interior pass rusher but also has the length to be an edge setter on the outside. Moves fluidly and can break down and finish plays in space. His considerable length aids as a run defender as he makes plays even when still engaged by an offensive lineman. Will need to continue adding technical nuance to his game and improve his hands at the point of attack. Projects as a Power Five starter with the upside to develop into an NFL Draft pick.