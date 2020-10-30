A top-100 player in the 2021 recruiting class will announce his college choice Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, a four-star defensive tackle, is picking between South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, with the Gamecocks considered the favorite by the 247Sports Crystal Ball. You can watch Ingram-Dawkins' announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

At 6-foot-5 and 298 pounds, Ingram-Dawkins is ranked the No. 5 overall defensive tackle in the country by 247Sports and is considered the No. 1 overall player in South Carolina. He plays for a perennial playoff team at Gaffney High School that is 4-0 this season, thanks in large part to Ingram-Dawkins, who has added significant mass over the last couple years to cement his status as an elite prospect.

247Sports national writer Charles Power projects Ingram-Dawkins as an eventual day two NFL Draft pick and wrote the following scouting report on him: