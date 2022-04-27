A highly-coveted edge defender from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when David Ojiegbe announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Clemson, Connecticut and Duke. Ojiegbe is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked No. 164 overall in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
Clemson is considered the favorite to land Ojiegbe, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. Ojiegbe has been a star at St. John's in Washington D.C. He finished the 2021 season with 14 sacks and ranks as the No. 2 prospect in his class out of Washington D.C.
At 6-3 and 235 pounds, Ojiegbe could potentially add bulk and play as a defensive end in the college game. Conversely, he has the physical tools to play as a linebacker, as well. That versatility should give Ojiegbe's college coaches options for how to best utilize his ability.
Here is the full evaluation of Ojiegbe from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn:
Size and length fit mold of developing edge position in college. Has frame to easily add 20 pounds or can stay closer to current weight based on need in college system. Showed big development from spring sophomore season to junior fall season. Saw play in November 2021 and athleticism and burst at snap jumps out. High ceiling player because of frame and athleticism. Plays with hand on ground and as standing edge. Displays short area quickness. Is heavy handed, able to anchor and has stack-and-shed ability. Has upper body strength with ability to add to it. Is balanced even when absorbing double team. Works hard to get off blocks. Relies heavily on speed and determination. Does not shy away from physical play. Is assignment conscious. Developing technique and move sets important for on-field growth. Has to continue to work on lower body flexibility to stay low at snap and to increase burst on change of direction. Will also help with cornering when getting around edge or on stunts. Playing a tad lower in run game will make him more effective when anchoring. At times needs to be more direct in getting up field. Multi-year starter at high-level program. Mid-round NFL draft potential.