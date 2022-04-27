A highly-coveted edge defender from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when David Ojiegbe announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Clemson, Connecticut and Duke. Ojiegbe is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked No. 164 overall in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Clemson is considered the favorite to land Ojiegbe, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. Ojiegbe has been a star at St. John's in Washington D.C. He finished the 2021 season with 14 sacks and ranks as the No. 2 prospect in his class out of Washington D.C.

At 6-3 and 235 pounds, Ojiegbe could potentially add bulk and play as a defensive end in the college game. Conversely, he has the physical tools to play as a linebacker, as well. That versatility should give Ojiegbe's college coaches options for how to best utilize his ability.

Here is the full evaluation of Ojiegbe from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn: