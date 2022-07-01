Four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard rates as one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, and he'll be choosing between some big names when he makes his college commitment on Friday live at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of the page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Howard checks in at No. 96 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 11 edge rusher in the class. The Minneapolis native also ranks as the top prospect in the state with LSU, Miami, Michigan and the in-state Golden Gophers as finalists for his commitment.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Howard is a multi-sport athlete who also plays baseball and participates on the track team throwing the shot put and discus. 247Sports' recruiting analyst Allen Trieu writes that Howard "has an ideal frame" for the defensive line and "looks physically ready to compete early in his career." More from his scouting report:

Has been recruited as both a tight end and defensive lineman and has played both positions at the high school level. As his body continues to grow and develop, we are leaning more towards defense in college. He has an ideal frame for that position. He has filled in and looks physically ready to compete early in his career. He shows some twitch and ability to get off the ball on defense and pursues hard. On offense, he is a good route runner and can make a little happen after the catch also. As it stands, we believe he is a Power Five prospect at either position, but he may be more of a rarer specimen on defense. We believe he can be a combo inside-outside player on the defensive line.

Howard took official visits to Minnesota, Michigan, LSU and Miami in the last month, but the 247Sports Crystal Ball favors Brian Kelly and the Tigers adding the gifted pass rusher to their 2023 class.