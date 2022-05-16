The 2023 recruiting cycle is raging, but it's never too early to look ahead to the 2024 offseason, and one of the best prospects from New Jersey in that class is prepared to make his decision. Owen Wafle, a four-star defensive end from the Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey, will announce his college commitment Monday at 3 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. Wafle has narrowed his finalists down to Rutgers, Iowa, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and Michigan State. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Wafle is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound edge threat who is ranked No. 175 overall and No. 14 among edge players in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. His size heading into his junior season will likely make a move to the interior of the defensive line a possibility once he arrives in college. If that happens, though, Wafle is perfectly fine with it.

"Well, I'm just a guy who likes to go out there and compete," he told Irish Illustrated last month. So, for me, it doesn't really matter where I'm put. I just want to help the team in any way I can. But I do have to say, as of right now, for the college level I feel like I'm a little bit more built towards defensive tackle just because of my height at the moment. But my family grows pretty late"

Wafle had 47 tackles, including five for a loss, and one sack in nine games last year. He also played a fullback and caught two touchdowns, which shows just how versatile he can be.

He was offered by Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman on March 18, and has picked up 10 FBS offers since the end of the 2021 high school season.