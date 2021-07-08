A busy summer of verbal commitments on CBS Sports HQ continues on Thursday, when four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan makes his college announcement live at 3:30 p.m. ET. Interest in this blue-chip recruit has been nationwide, and now Tolan, out of Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida, has a top five from which he's ready to choose. You can watch Taylor's announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Clemson, LSU, Florida State, Miami and Tennessee all have Tolan's attention, and it appears one of the top linebackers in the 2022 class will be headed to either the ACC or SEC. 247Sports doesn't have a crystal ball projection for where Tolan might end up, but he did take official visits to LSU, MIami and Tennessee in June. He also took a multi-day, unofficial visit to Florida State in June as well.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defender is listed as the No. 27 linebacker in the current recruiting cycle as well as the No. 29 player out of Florida. 247Sports Composite rankings lists him as the No. 255 player nationally. In his scouting report, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins writes of Tolan: