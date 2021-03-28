Jalon Walker, a four-star linebacker prospect out of Salisbury, North Carolina, will announce his commitment at 2:15 p.m. ET on Sunday live on CBS Sports HQ. Walker has narrowed his choices down to Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and North Carolina. The 247Sports crystal ball gives Clemson a 57.1% chance to earn Walker's pledge, with Georgia right behind the Tigers at 42.9%.

You can watch Walker's announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Walker is the No. 50 overall player and the fourth-ranked outside linebacker in the Class of 2022. At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, he has the speed and versatility to make a major impact at the college level. Gabe Brooks, midland region recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Walker.

"Long-framed linebacker with good height and very good length," Brooks wrote. "Owns virtually college-ready size as an off-ball linebacker with frame space to possibly grow into a full-time edge player, depending on scheme. Ample experience as off-ball linebacker and walking up to the edge. Flashes chase-down athleticism, especially in backside situations aligned on the edge. Shows consistent explosion from two-point stance as an edge rusher in pass-rushing situations. Closes well in pursuit. Athleticism and anticipation allows him to beat blocks to spots to make plays vs. the run. Has shown some encouraging ability to pick up backs in the flats and drop into short zone in coverage situations."

Walker will have a major effect on the recruiting landscape no matter what school he chooses. A pledge to Clemson would be just the fifth of their 2022 class that currently ranks No. 24 in the country.