National Signing Day 2021 will feature multiple commitments live on CBS Sports HQ, including an announcement from four-star linebacker Raesjon Davis, who will make his college decision on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET. From Mater Dei high School in Santa Ana, California, Davis holds more than 20 Power Five offers, but USC appears to be the favorite. Still, his final five are expected to be LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and Vanderbilt, along with the Trojans.

You can watch Davis' announcement live on CBS Sports HQ, which airs in the video player at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Davis originally committed to LSU early in 2020 but decommitted from the Tigers this past December. He also recently visited Ohio State, so the Buckeyes could push late for his signature on signing day.

Davis is rated as the No. 3 player in California, the No. 4 outside linebacker and a top-50 overall player for the 2021 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports Composite rankings. His scouting report from 247Sports tells of a do-it-all athlete that can make an impact at the college level, and perhaps beyond:

One of the most versatile linebackers in the country. Covers like a safety but hits like a linebacker. Lacks ideal length for an outside 'backer but does have long arms on his 6-1 frame and might not be done growing. Very good as an outside pass rusher showing the burst to get around the edge and the power to run through most high school tackles. Can break down in space and is an excellent open field tackler and shows the speed to run down plays from behind. Has a non-stop motor and plays with an aggressive edge to him. Projects as an impact, upper-tier Power 5 starter and future high-round NFL draft pick.

Will USC officially land Davis, or will another school make a late push to sign this coveted blue-chip recruit? Find out on National Signing Day.