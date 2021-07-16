One of the nation's top interior offensive lineman is about to give one program a big boost. Gunner Givens, a four-star offensive lineman from Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Virginia, will make his college commitment Friday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Givens has narrowed his college choices down to Penn State, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina and Ohio State. The 247Sports Crystal Ball is projecting Givens to commit to play for Virginia Tech and coach Justin Fuente.

No matter where he goes, it looks like he's one of the future stars of the sport. Givens, 6-foot-5, 270-pounder is ranked No. 131 overall, is the fourth-best offensive line prospect and fourth-ranked player in the state of Virginia in the Class of 2022.

Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Givens:

"Frame built for offensive tackle. Has good length and lean. Played tight end as sophomore but transitioning to offensive tackle. Bends at knees and stays low. Wins leverage battle often. Athletic and can move laterally. Plays with attitude and his physical. Is aggressive firing off at snap. Development will determine whether he plays right or left tackle. Needs to refine technique. Learning footwork and staying engaged on block longer are needed developments. Continued increase in upper body strength important. Showing kick step to cover the outside needed. Multi-year starter at Top 20 program with the upside to develop into an early round pick."

Givens made an official visit to Virginia Tech on June 4 and made the trek to Happy Valley to visit Penn State two weeks later. They are the only two official visits that he has taken since the end of the prolonged dead period.