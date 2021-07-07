Four-star offensive tackle prospect Jake Taylor will make his college choice live Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ as he picks from a list of three finalists that are each college football powers. Alabama, Notre Dame and Oklahoma are the options for Taylor, who is ranked the No. 17 offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class by 247Sports. You can watch Taylor's announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Oklahoma is believed to be the frontrunner for Taylor, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. Taylor praised OU's player development program following an official visit with the Sooners last month. The 6-foot-6 prospect from powerhouse high school program Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas is considered a potential future late-round draft pick by 247Sports mountain region recruiting analyst Blair Angulo.

In a scouting report written last summer, Angulo compared Taylor to former Broncos and Ravens offensive lineman Jake Rodgers. Here's the full scouting report from Angulo: