One of the top uncommitted offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Saturday on CBS Sports HQ. Knijeah Harris, a four-star offensive lineman from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will make his choice at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Harris is picking from an elite list of finalists, including Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. However, Florida is considered the favorite to land Harris, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball projections. Predictions started flipping from Miami to Florida in the last two weeks.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, Harris boasts the kind of strength that should fit into a dynamic rush offense quickly. The industry standard 247Sports Composite Ratings rank Harris as the No. 301 overall player and No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the recruiting class. 247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins projects Harris as a Power Five starter, comparing him to Oklahoma lineman Tyrese Robinson:

A big, burly interior offensive line prospect whose strengths seem fit for a power-based rushing attack. At his best when he can shoot out of his stance and get into pull-blocking duties. Effective at hitting targets on the move and is a rather aggressive drive blocker…will need some time to reshape the body once enrolled at the college of his choice, but has already shown that he can open up running lanes on a consistent basis while facing top high school competition every other week.

Harris would be a significant addition to Florida's 2023 recruiting class. The Gators only have two commitments, including four-star athlete Aaron Gates. Adding Harris would push the Gators to No. 37 in the nation despite having three recruits.