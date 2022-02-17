Luke Montgomery, a four-star offensive lineman/defensive lineman out of Findlay (Ohio) High School, will announce his college decision Thursday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. Montgomery has narrowed down his finalists to Notre Dame, Michigan, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. 247Sports' Crystal Ball projections lean towards the Buckeyes landing Montgomery's pledge. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Montgomery is the No. 49 overall player in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder is the fourth-ranked offensive tackle in the country and the top player in the state of Ohio. He has received offers from nearly 30 FBS schools. While he is ranked as an offensive line recruit, he could move to the defensive side of the ball in college after a successful two-way career in high school.

The star offensive lineman said that his decision will be based on multiple factors.

"Culture for sure," Montgomery told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. "The brotherhood. Obviously, you're going to be there three to five whatever years there. Those are the guys you'll live with 24 hours out of the day. I have to see some pretty bright stuff from that side of view. We're big in faith so we'd like there to be FCA and Young Life faith-based stuff. The academics as well. Everybody's dream is to make it to the NFL but having that degree is huge."