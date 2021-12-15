Malik Agbo, a four-star offensive tackle from Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way, Washington, will announce his college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ at 5 p.m. ET. Williams is set to decide between Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas and Florida. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Agbo is ranked No. 272 overall and is the 22nd-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class. In addition, Agbo is the No. 5-ranked player in the state of Washington.

Over the last month, Agbo has made official visits to the likes of Arizona State, Auburn, and Florida, who are all in the running for his services. However, the 247Sports Crystal Ball is projecting that Texas and LSU are the two frontrunners to land Agbo. Texas currently has the majority of the predictions for the four-star offensive lineman.

The early signing period begins on Wednesday and runs through Friday. It's going to be interesting to see if new LSU coach Brian Kelly can pull off some recruiting magic in a short time period and land Agbo's services.