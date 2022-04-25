One of the top uncommitted offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Monday on CBS Sports HQ. Sam Pendleton, a four-star offensive lineman from Reagan High School in Pfafftown, North Carolina, will make his choice at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Pendleton is picking from an elite offer list that includes Michigan, North Carolina State and Penn State. However, Notre Dame is considered the favorite to land Pendleton over Clemson, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. All three lead experts on Pendleton flipped their projection to Notre Dame in the last 10 days.

At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Pendleton has an impressive frame that projects well to contributing at the next level. The industry standard 247Sports Composite Ratings rank Pendleton as the No. 342 overall recruit and No. 12 player in the state of North Carolina. Pendleton is ranked as an interior lineman in the 247Sports ratings, though he primarily played right tackle at Reagan.

Pendleton would push Notre Dame past Texas Tech and back into the nation's No. 1 recruiting class if he commits. The Fighting Irish are putting together an elite class, including five players who rank among the nation's top 100 recruits. Pendleton would be the first commitment along the offensive line, a position of strength at Notre Dame over the last decade.