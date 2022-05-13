Sullivan Absher, a four-star prospect and the No. 275 overall player in the Class of 2023, will announce his college commitment live Friday at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. He has narrowed his finalists down to Notre Dame, NC State and Clemson with the 247Sports Crystal Ball giving the Fighting Irish and first-year coach Marcus Freeman the best chance to land his services. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Absher, a 6-foot-7, 290-pounder from South Point High School in Belmont, North Carolina, is the 10th-ranked player in the state and is ranked No. 22 among offensive tackles during the current recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Absher.

"Verified size with plus length," Dohn wrote. "Well-proportioned frame with room for development. Multi-sport profile includes basketball. Lines up at tackle for South Point and is physical, devastating run blocker. Athleticism shines through when in space. Fires off quickly, up and into defensive player. Plays with quick feet and balance. Has strong base and once engaged is able to push defensive player back at point of attack. Scrapes and gets to second level easily. Plays with strong, heavy hands and finishes blocks consistently. Excellent down blocker. Lateral movement is very good and allows for wide splits."

Absher plays in a very run-heavy offense, which has prevented him from showing his skills in pass protections. With that said, Dohn thinks that he will be able to handle pass protection when he gets to the next level.

"Lacks pass pro experience since South Point rarely passes but athleticism and length should aid in development at college level," Dohn wrote. "Team threw 52 passes (16 completed) in 15 games so not much chance for in-game experience. Has to work on sitting in base and using kick step during in-game situations. Strong initial punch in running game should translate into pass pro sets. At times, bends at the waste in run blocking so needs to be more consistent with sinking hips. Multi-year starter at Power 5 level with Top 20 program. NFL late round draft pick potential with ability to climb higher."

Absher also shines on the basketball court and baseball field. He has made unofficial visits to Notre Dame and NC State over the last three months.