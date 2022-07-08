Four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green is set to make his college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, giving one school a major boost in its 2023 recruiting efforts as it picks up a pledge from one of the top offensive linemen in the country. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of the page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Green is the No. 105 overall prospect and No. 14 offensive tackle in the Top247 rankings, and his list of finalists includes LSU, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman from Lees Summit, Missouri, took official visits to all four schools, as well as a visit to Michigan last month, but the 247Sports Crystal Ball currently has Oklahoma as the leader in Green's recruitment.

While there is still room for growth and improvement in his game, Green "possesses the tools and traits to be able to play either tackle spot once he gets to college," per 247Sports national recruiting analyst Chris Singletary. Green also has positional versatility that could allow him to kick inside to guard, making him an extremely valuable addition to any offensive line room.

Broad upper body with frame that can add definition and strength. Lower body has good bulk with little bad weight. Approaching 6-foot-5 with big hands and wingspan that put him in similar company as other elite offensive linemen.Good body control and quickness along with solid flexibility in knees and ankles. Light on his feet and able to change direction for a big man.Good power and punch to get initial movement on the defender to create push in the run game. Does a nice job of engaging his opponent and staying on the block as well as keeping his balance.

If Green does commit to Oklahoma, it marks the second four-star commit Brent Venables and the Sooners staff have landed this week, joining four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway. That commitment helped move Oklahoma up to No. 25 in the 247Sports team rankings, and Green's addition would improve that even more as the third highest-rated prospect in the class.