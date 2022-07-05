One of the top uncommitted quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. Avery Johnson, a four-star quarterback from Maize High School in Kansas, will make his choice at 4 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The dynamic signal-caller ranks among the most sought-after quarterbacks in the recruiting class after earning his spot as a member of the prestigious Elite 11. He has offers from several of the top schools in the country but is projected to stay in-state and pick Kansas State over fellow finalists Oregon and Washington, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Johnson has the athleticism to quickly translate to college football. The Kansan is ranked the No. 179 player in the Top247 rankings, including the No. 12 overall quarterback and No. 1 player in Kansas.

"True dual-threat QB with quantifiable athleticism that manifests in multiple sports," 247Sports midlands region recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote in 2021. "Flashes legitimate home run speed … displays impressive touch on downfield shots to the perimeter. Good improvisational playmaker. Senses pressure and escapes with eyes downfield. Projects to the high-major level and could eventually become a difference-making impact player."

Johnson would be a game-changing addition for the in-state Wildcats and would immediately rank among the top 15 recruits in program history. He, along with 2021 quarterback recruit Jake Rubley, would be the best quarterback recruits Kansas State has earned since Josh Freeman -- who went on to play in the NFL -- in 2006.

In addition to clearing 2,500 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing on the football field in 2021, Johnson led Maize High School's state champion basketball team in scoring.