One of the top uncommitted quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. Brayden Dorman, a four-star quarterback out of Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will make his choice at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live on CBS Sports HQ, in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Several schools are still in contention for the talented signal-caller, including Arizona, Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Oregon State. However, Pac-12 rivals Oregon State and Arizona are co-favorites to land Dorman, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds, Dorman is a star and the No. 1 player in the state for his Vista Ridge High School squad in Colorado. A member of the Top247 rankings, he slots in as the No. 225 overall player and No. 13 quarterback in the Class of 2023. Dorman threw for 2,765 yards passing and 30 touchdowns as a junior.

Regardless of whether Dorman picks the Wildcats or Beavers, his addition will be a game-changer. Oregon State is fresh off its first bowl appearance since 2013 behind a breakout season from quarterback Connor Noland. Dorman would become the highest-rated quarterback at Oregon State since Derek Anderson in 2001.

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch put together a strong class despite a miserable 1-11 season in his debut. The Wildcats landed the Pac-12's No. 2 class at No. 22 in the country, including five blue-chip recruits. However, Dorman would be the best QB recruit at Arizona since Khalil Tate.