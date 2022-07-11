Dylan Lonergan, the top-ranked uncommitted quarterback prospect in the Class of 2023, will announce his college commitment live Monday at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Lonergan is ranked No. 159 overall and the ninth-ranked quarterback prospect in the current recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia, has narrowed his choices down to Alabama, South Carolina and Stanford. The 247Sports Crystal Ball gives the Crimson Tide the biggest chance to land his services after several voters switched their picks from South Carolina to Alabama earlier this month.

Lonergan has thrown for 6,239 career yards and 57 career touchdowns, and led Brookwood to the state AAAAAAA playoffs during his first three high school seasons. Andrew Ivins, southeast recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Lonergan.

"A big-armed passer that isn't afraid to stand his ground in the pocket and take a hit," Ivins wrote. "Cleaner footwork allows him to establish a firm base and generate plenty of velocity. Shouldn't be viewed as a run-first quarterback, but can improvise when plays break down and is rather accurate when on the move as he zips the ball into tight windows. Has worked primarily out of a single-back spread attack throughout prep career while playing in the Peach State's second-highest classification."

Lonergan has made official visits to Alabama, South Carolina and Stanford since the beginning of the year. He also shines on the baseball field where he touched the 90mph mark as a pitcher during his freshman campaign