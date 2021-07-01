A busy summer of college football verbal commitments rolls on with an upcoming announcement from four-star running back Emeka Megwa, who will make his college choice live on CBS Sports HQ on Thursday, July 1 at 1 p..m ET. You can watch Megwa's announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

A four-star athlete who is currently at Timber Creek High School in Keller, Texas, Megwa appears to be headed to Washington to play for second-year coach Jimmy Lake. 247Sports' Crystal Ball projections list the Huskies as the overwhelming favorite to land the six-foot, 220-pound running back, though SEC programs like Alabama and Auburn are also in the running. Megwa's announcement comes just one week after he took an official visit to Seattle on June 25.

Megwa spent the last three seasons at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, where he played a major role in his team's run to the state championship game in 2020. He finished the year with 730 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on the ground, along with another 113 yards receiving and two touchdown catches. He then transferred to Timber Creek in January to finish out his high school career.

247Sports Composite rankings lists Megwa as the No. 21 athlete in the 2022 recruiting class. He is also considered a top-50 player in the state of Texas for the current cycle.